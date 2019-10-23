NORTH CAROLINA -- The company behind all of the scooters in several of North Carolina’s largest cities is facing some financial troubles.

Recent filings showed the scooter company, Lime, will likely have more than a $300 million operating loss this year. The tech website -the information- reports lime's loss mostly comes from expenses like the depreciation and repair of the scooters.

The company said they expected to cut operating losses in half next year and more than double its gross revenue as the reliability of the scooters improves.

Lime has more than 120,000 scooters on the road worldwide.