ORLANDO, Fla. — Check out these unique BBQ recipes from Orlando's Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa :

The Big Floyd

1 each Toasted Hawaiian Roll

3 pcs Grilled Sausage

3 ounces Smoked Brisket

3 ounces Smoked Pulled Pork

2 ounces Citrus Peanut Slaw

4 each French Fries

Instructions:

Slightly toast buns (no butter needed) Stack meats onto bun to start making sandwich Pile on the slaw, then top with French Fries Drizzle with your favorite BBQ sauce, then cap the sandwich and enjoy

Mexican Street Corn

1 each Corn On The Cob

1 oz Chili Lime Butter

1 oz Cotija Cheese

1 oz Cilantro Sauce

0.5 oz Chives

Instructions: