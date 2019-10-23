ORLANDO, Fla. — Check out these unique BBQ recipes from Orlando's Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa:
The Big Floyd
- 1 each Toasted Hawaiian Roll
- 3 pcs Grilled Sausage
- 3 ounces Smoked Brisket
- 3 ounces Smoked Pulled Pork
- 2 ounces Citrus Peanut Slaw
- 4 each French Fries
Instructions:
- Slightly toast buns (no butter needed)
- Stack meats onto bun to start making sandwich
- Pile on the slaw, then top with French Fries
- Drizzle with your favorite BBQ sauce, then cap the sandwich and enjoy
Mexican Street Corn
- 1 each Corn On The Cob
- 1 oz Chili Lime Butter
- 1 oz Cotija Cheese
- 1 oz Cilantro Sauce
- 0.5 oz Chives
Instructions:
- Boil corn
- Remove and place cob on a corn plate
- Use brush to apply butter
- Drizzle on the sauce in a zigzag pattern
- Top with cheese, then chives