NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — This year's NASCAR Drive for Diversity combine kicked off on the tracks at New Smyrna Beach Speedway Wednesday morning. The goal of the program is to create a more diverse fan base and race car drivers.

Here are five things to know about the program:

1) Beginnings

The idea for the program began almost 20 years ago and was officially implemented into NASCAR in 2004.

2) Launching Careers

The program helped launch the careers of diverse big name race car drivers, like “Bubba” Wallace, Daniel Suarez, and Kyle Larson.

3) Competitors

There are 10 competitors in this year's program, four are Hispanic men, three are African-American men, and three are women.

4) Learning What it Takes

The race car drivers learn what it takes physically to become a professional NASCAR driver by driving through a timed course, and they learn what it takes mentally by having them interview with the media.

5) Ryan Vargas

Ryan Vargas, a 19-year-old race car driver, said he wants more Hispanic children to become fans of NASCAR. He also wants to inspire children who were born with the same complications he was born with.​

"When I was born, I was diagnosed with Craniosynostosis which is a skull deformation that affects every one to 3,000 kids," Vargas said. "I had surgery when I was 11 months old. I’ve been working with several charities like Cranial Carebears to raise awareness for the deformation and help those families who are going through the process of surgery.”

His helmet is designed to show the same scars around his skull.