SANFORD, Fla. — After six decades, the city of Sanford is going to replace the sea wall that protects the marina from rough water.

Currently, the wall is in disrepair and barely protecting the boats and docks in the marina. Here's what you should know about the project:

  1. The project includes replacing the existing 300-foot wood wall with a concrete barrier.

  2. Crews are already manufacturing the concrete plates in an off-site location.  

  3. Crews are expected to beginning installing the plates in a month.

  4. The project will cost around $800,000 and is expected to be completed in the spring.

  5. The project also includes a new boat ramp and pavilion. 