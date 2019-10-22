ORLANDO, Fla. — A 20-year-old Orlando cook who was honored at the White House in July has been charged with attempted murder after an October 17 dispute.

Johnny Brummit, 19, charged with attempted murder

He's a graduate of Second Harvest's Food Bank's culinary program

Brummit was honored at the White House in July

RELATED: Second Harvest Culinary Program Grad Gets Chance of a Lifetime at White House

Johnny Brummit, of Orlando, has been charged with attempted felony murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and battery on a uniformed security officer.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies allege Brummit got involved in a dispute between his girlfriend and a bus station security officer. They left and returned with the woman's stepfather, who reportedly shot the guard several times, seriously injuring him.

He is being held without bond at Orange County Jail.

Brummit graduated from Second Harvest Food Bank’s Culinary Training program in 2018. He went on to become a breakfast cook at the Aloft Hotel in downtown Orlando, and was later honored in the White House’s “Pledge to America’s Workers.”

Spectrum News profiled Brummit in August .

Second Harvest Food Bank’s Greg Higgerson released a statement to Spectrum News Tuesday, saying in part: "Johnny’s story is a poignant reminder that kitchen and classroom instruction alone cannot prevent the possibility of poor decision-making in the future. For our part, we will continue to provide quality instruction and job training for students who are seeking an opportunity for a better life.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.