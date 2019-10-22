VIERA, Fla. — The sixth annual “Launch the Vote” student art contest welcomed this year’s winners with an award reception at the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections office in Viera.

Pineapple Cove Classical Academy students took home top prizes

Launch the Vote teaches people importance of voting through artwork

It was a proud moment for the fourth and fifth graders’ parents, because for the first time ever, all the winners are from the same school — Pineapple Cove Classical Academy.

Last week, art contest judges, Judge Kelly McKibben, Julie Herndon, and Colonel Westanna Bobbit, selected the winners from nearly 300 entries from 10 elementary schools.

Here are the winners:

First place – Mikala Maria Medina

Second place – Rachel Lorelai Polak

Third place – Ishaani Molugu

Honorable mentions – Rafael Revueltas, Grace Gallagher, and Tiffany Richter

To learn more about the contest, watch the video above.