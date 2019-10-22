SEMINOLE COUNTY — Seminole County residents can start using the PulsePoint , a 911 integrated mobile app. Residents trained in CPR can subscribe to the app and be alerted if there is a cardiac arrest victim nearby.

Alerts residents with CPR training of cardiac arrest event

Uses location to alert trained residents

Allows residents to give lifesaving techniques

Here are five things to know about PulsePoint.

1. In 2018, the Seminole County Fire Department responded to more than 700 cardiac arrest events.

2. The PulsePoint app will allow trained residents to administer potentially lifesaving measures before emergency crews can get to the scene.

3. The PulsePoint app uses location technology to alert the closest trained subscribers that a cardiac arrest event is near their location. At the same time emergency crews will head to the scene.

4. Seminole County Fire Chief, Mark Oakes said “With PulsePoint we hope to increase bystander involvement in time-sensitive medical calls by increasing the use of CPR and AEDs, while also keeping the community informed, in real-time, of all emergency activities.”