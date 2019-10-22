NATIONWIDE — Vegetarians may soon be running on Dunkin'.

Dunkin' rolling out Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich nationwide

CEO says demand during test run in NYC went better than expected

Chain joins growing list of restaurants offering meatlike alternatives

RELATED: Is The Impossible Burger Healthier Fast Food?

Dunkin' is introducing a meatless breakfast sandwich nationwide, joining a growing list of restaurant chains that are offering meat substitutes that simulate the texture and taste of the real thing.

The chain known for its doughnuts and coffee says its 9,000 locations will start selling the plant-based "Beyond Meat" breakfast sandwich November 6, two months ahead of schedule.

It first introduced a meatless sausage sandwich in a test run in New York City this July. CEO Dave Hoffman said sales of the item were more than twice as high as expected. The Beyond Sausage sandwich was the second best-selling item in the chain's Manhattan stores, CNN reports .