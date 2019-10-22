NATIONWIDE — Vegetarians may soon be running on Dunkin'.
- Dunkin' rolling out Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich nationwide
- CEO says demand during test run in NYC went better than expected
- Chain joins growing list of restaurants offering meatlike alternatives
Dunkin' is introducing a meatless breakfast sandwich nationwide, joining a growing list of restaurant chains that are offering meat substitutes that simulate the texture and taste of the real thing.
The chain known for its doughnuts and coffee says its 9,000 locations will start selling the plant-based "Beyond Meat" breakfast sandwich November 6, two months ahead of schedule.
It first introduced a meatless sausage sandwich in a test run in New York City this July. CEO Dave Hoffman said sales of the item were more than twice as high as expected. The Beyond Sausage sandwich was the second best-selling item in the chain's Manhattan stores, CNN reports.
In April, Burger King debuted an "Impossible Whopper" with fanfare, and rolled it out nationally because a test went "exceedingly well," CNN said. The Whopper is made with a plant-based patty from Impossible Foods, a Beyond Meat competitor. The soy and potato protein-based patty also simulates the look and feel of meat. Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando also now offers an Impossible burger.