VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An unknown number of residents at a Daytona Beach nursing home have been displaced after an early morning fire.

The Volusia County Fire Rescue arrived at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Good Samaritan Society nursing home on Seagrave Street for a fire.

An air conditioner caught fire, but there were no major injuries reported.

It also left an unknown number of residents displaced.

Here’s a look at some of the damage from the fire at the Good Samaritan Society in Daytona Beach. Staff tells me 14 residents, all of which have dementia, have been displaced from their rooms. 4 were taken to the hospital, but 3 have already been released @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/uFH2VW6e5o — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) October 22, 2019