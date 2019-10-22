VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An unknown number of residents at a Daytona Beach nursing home have been displaced after an early morning fire.

The Volusia County Fire Rescue arrived at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Good Samaritan Society nursing home on Seagrave Street for a fire.

An air conditioner caught fire, but there were no major injuries reported.

It also left an unknown number of residents displaced.