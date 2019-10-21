ORLANDO, Fla. – Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind the long-running Sesame Street children's series, is bringing a family-friendly race to Orlando next month.

UCF hosting Sesame Street Fun Run on Nov. 17

Event will include 5K and shorter races for young kids

Character meet-and-greets, food, music and more planned

The Sesame Street Fun Run will be held November 17 at the University of Central Florida's Memory Mall. The event, which is presented in partnership with PBS affliliate WUCF, celebrates Sesame Street's 50th anniversary.

The running event will include a 5K race and shorter races for young children. After the races, runners will be able to enjoy a party that includes photo-ops, character meet-and-greets, food and more.

Race participants will also get a Sesame Street-themed cape and finisher medal.

"At these fun runs, we hope to see runners of all ages getting active together, enjoying the outdoors, and maybe meeting a few new friends—that's what Sesame Street is all about," Sesame Workshop's chief development officer Sheila Kelly said in a statement.

Registration for the Sesame Street Fun Run is now open.

All proceeds will benefit the Sesame Workshop Yellow Feather Fund.