More people in Buffalo have access to affordable senior housing, with a number of spaces slated for those with developmental disabilities.

Politicians on the city, state and federal levels joined People Inc. for the ribbon-cutting of the Linwood Lafayette Senior Apartments Monday.

This integrated community living offers 37 mixed-income apartments for anyone 55 and older.

The City of Buffalo now has more affordable senior housing with the completion of @peopleincnews Linwood Lafayette Senior Apartments! There are 37 units for adults 55 and older, with seven of the units for people with developmental disabilities. More at noon on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/hE0kkiEayd — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) October 21, 2019

The idea to turn a former parking lot into this space was dreamed up back in 2014, and became a reality thanks to $11.5 million, state and federal tax credits, city funding and more.

Just a block away from Gates Circle, the project adds to the revitalization of the neighborhood. Public transportation is also easily accessible for residents. People Inc. President and CEO Rhonda Frederick said it was the community that inspired the space, but they also took into consideration what was needed.

“It’s a place for people to move into that don’t want to have the responsibility of homeownership or people that want to be near their children, wonderfully situation for public transportation and other amenities and it’s a great community,” she said. “Neighbors helping neighbors inside that building there really is no distinction between people with disabilities and people not this is a very friendly community.

Right now, only one out of the 37 units is still available to rent.