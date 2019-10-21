ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will return this afternoon after a quiet start to your Monday.

A front to our south will start to lift to the north and this will bring the chance for scattered afternoon rain and a few thunderstorms for the afternoon commute.

Temperatures today will be warmer than average. Highs will reach for the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

The rain won’t stick around for too long. Most of the rain will wind down after sunset this evening with only a slight chance for a spot shower overnight.

Temperatures will dip back into the low to mid-70s. It will be more humid stepping out the door on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Skies will be dry for the morning commute, but by the afternoon you’ll likely need the rain gear. Rain chances will be at 40 percent on Tuesday as a cold front pushes in from the north. This front will usher in drier air for Wednesday along with temperatures that are closer to average for mid-week.

High temperatures will return to the low to mid-80s on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night into Thursday, temperatures will dip back into the middle to upper 60s, which is more typical for this time of the year.

Moisture returns from the south ahead of another approaching cold front for late week. This will increase the coverage of rain for Thursday and Friday. The higher rain chances will continue into the weekend.

After the brief cool down on Wednesday, temperatures will return to the middle to upper 80s for week’s end.

TROPICAL UPDATE

No new development is expected over the next 5 to 7 days. Hurricane season runs through November 30. There have been 14 named storms this year and the average number of named storms is 12.

The next name on the list is Olga, if another storm were to develop.

SURFING AND BOATING CONDITIONS

Surfing conditions will be poor today with an east-southeast trade swell. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet with a low rip current threat. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

For boaters, there will be a chance of rain and a few storms this afternoon with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

Seas will be running 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

The threat for rain will continue into next weekend, with scattered activity likely.

