Employees at the Lexington Co-op on Hertel Avenue heard from their customers about changes they want to see in the future.

A few weeks ago, the co-op announced it's struggling to make money, so it hosted a fair to see what changes need to be made.

Store leadership told customers about the company's direction and about the food it provides.

"There's so many people walking in, they came specifically to come to the fair and see it,” said JoAnn Tomasulo, manager of marketing and member services for the store. “Then there are people that are shopping. They’re learning more about the co-op as their shopping."

People were also able to share their ideas with the co-op's board of directors about what they want or expect from the store.