PALM BAY, Fla. — She's battled cancer and won - and for one Brevard County woman, her experience has led her to share her journey of perseverance - and hope.

Palm Bay's Susan Gault found out she had an inoperable brain tumor in 2006.

She was told to go to UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville and get a biopsy.

Then she and her husband found out how much cancer treatment and a long term hotel stay was going to cost.

"I actually contemplated suicide," Gault tells us. "Because I thought, $80,000 to put us in debt, we are just an average family."

A social worker referred her to the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge, and was able to stay for free for nearly two months during her treatment.

When they returned to Palm Bay, her husband asked her to attend his company's Relay For Life event.

"This one person walked through and said 'for as much money as the American Cancer Society, they should have found a cure by now.'," Gault recalls. "And that kind of hit home to me."

That began her quest to educate people on exactly what the society does -- support cancer patients.

The Hope Lodge, provide wigs, prosthetic bras, and counseling.

Gault is busy every weekend, putting on a garage sale with donated items at her home.

Last year she raised $4,000. This year the goal is $5,000.

"It costs $100 a day for a patient to stay at the Hope Lodge for free," she says.

During all of this work over the years, Gault beat cancer two more times.

"I'm here for a reason, and that reason is to share my journey with other people."

That's what makes Susan Gault this week's Everyday Hero.