EDGEWATER, Fla. — Officers conducting a wellbeing on three children removed them and hundreds of animals from a filthy Volusia County home.

Police: Deplorable conditions in home on Royal Palm Drive

3 children, 246 animals removed

3 charged with child abuse, animal cruelty

Edgewater Police say they were called to the home off Royal Palm Drive Sunday over possible child neglect.

Inside they found what they described as deplorable conditions, with live and dead animals, rotting food and animal feces throughout the home.

The children, ages 8, 9 and 10 were placed with a family member.

Meanwhile, the Edgewater Animal Shelter rescued close to 250 animals from the home.



The shelter says most of them were exotic pets in very bad condition. Spectrum News reporter Nicole Griffin visited the shelter Monday and say animals that were dehydrated and malnourished. Many had matted fur and infections from living in their own feces.

Veterinary staff are going over the animals to determine what kind of care each one needs.

But the shelter says the community is stepping up to help out.

“We put out a plea last night," said Amanda LeClair, veterinary manager for Edgewater Animal Hospital. "Very late in the night and before I was even home, I got home at 12:30, and before I was even home we had raised a bunch of money, we already had people willing to come donate food and their kennels, and their time to assist these animals that were in such dire need.”

Right now, none of these animals are being adopted out as they are in such bad shape. Staff members say many of them will need extensive medical attention, however many have already expressed interest in adopting these animals.

The shelter is technically closed but they are receiving donations. Top needs right now are towels, paper towels, rabbit cages, laundry detergent, bleach, and anything that can help bring these animals back to health.

You can help by bringing items to the shelter at 605 Mango Tree Drive in Edgewater, or by visiting the Edgewater Animal Shelter website.

Three people are being charged with three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty.