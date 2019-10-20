LEESBURG, Fla. — Authorities in Lake County are investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Myer Avenue in Leesburg.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at the location and were met by a girlfriend at the front gate.

Investigators made contact with a man inside and observed that the man had a baseball bat in one hand, with his other hand hidden.

He was ordered to show his concealed hand but refused. Deputies said he crossed the threshold of the door, and a knife was spotted in his hand.

Deputies then shot the man.

No further information has been released.