BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Queens For The Cure and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Brevard County partnered up for the first Bra-dway brunch fundraiser.

Event organizers hope Bra-dway will be annual event

Proceeds go to groups that help cancer patients

LINK: Making Strides 5k Fundraising Walk at The Avenue Viera

More Brevard County headlines

Because cancer is a drag, Hunter Fitch, a longtime volunteer for the American Cancer Society, recruited friends Like Kelli Randell, a female impersonator, to brighten up the brunch with her lip-syncing. Randell says she was there to show her support for the cause.

"But the day job is running an assistant living and several of them who've gone through beast cancer," Randell says.

Proceeds also go toward Road to Recovery which offers free rides to cancer patients, and Hope Lodge that provides a free place to stay when getting treatment and cancer research.

A guest and cancer survivor, Lisa Sine says her life changed three years ago after doing a self exam.

"January 19th, 2016, changed my life, that's when I found out I had stage 3 triple negative breast cancer. I went through chemo and radiation and I went through a double mastectomy," Sine says.

Sine encourages other women to do the self exam no matter how old they are. Her cancer was aggressive but with early detection she's alive today and two years cancer free.

"Along my journey, 25-26 years old as young as 18, be your own self advocate, be your own health advocate as well," Sine explains.

Ten-year American Cancer Society Volunteer Fitch says he's grateful his friends donated their time to be part of the first and hopefully annual Bra-dway brunch. Just like everyone here, Fitch personally knows people who've been affected by the disease.

"I've had more friends and family diagnosed with cancer and one of my best friends lost her mother to breast cancer," Fitch explained.

On October 26 is the Making Strides 5k Fundraising Walk at The Avenue Viera. Check-in is at 7 a.m.