Ten years ago, current Niagara Chocolate Company owner Mary Ann Hess learned just how much she had in common with her paternal grandmother who was also a chocolate maker.

“Life is like a box of chocolates! You never know what you’re gonna get.” @MaryAnnSweets told @SPECNewsBuffalo this is #fact in her discovery of her grandma’s role at the original Niagara Chocolate Co. @NiagaraSweets has revamped the biz from 1913. pic.twitter.com/uMXEUtxoqu — Fadia Mayté Patterson (@FadiaTVNews) October 19, 2019

"We knew nothing about my grandmother," Hess said.

In the early 1900s, Lillian Viola McGinley had a hand in making popular local treats like chocolate covered wheat biscuits. She died when Hess's father was just 5 years old.

After Hess discovered her grandmother's old recipe booklet, she began recreating some of the old packaging. She also purchased the original patent to recreate the specialty chocolates.

"We're bringing a blast from the past back," she added.

The original Niagara Chocolate Company was founded in 1913 and stood in what is now the Courtyard by Marriott. Many murals at the hotel are dedicated to the company, which also sells the chocolates.

Before the discovery of her connection to the Chocolate company, Hess had been managing her own side chocolate business "Niagara Honeymoon Sweets." The 16-year side business has achieved incredible success. Hess has filled orders for the White House, Miss USA Pageant, Super Bowl in addition to the Emmy and Academy Awards.

"It's a surprise where chocolate can take you," said Hess.

Indeed it took her where she least expected: up her family tree to discover a relative who shared the love for chocolate making andwas a strong leader within the Niagara Falls community.

"She was a woman who fought for the right to vote, a suffragette. So I guess I've been fighting to get this company on. I guess I have a little bit of her in me. So it's interesting, a lot of good comparisons," she added.

The newest factory for the Niagara Chocolate Company is located at 5540 Porter Road in Niagara Falls.

You can learn more about the original company and their products online or on Facebook.