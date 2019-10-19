Finding a vegan meal in Binghamton just became a little easier.

Parlor City Vegan is the city's first 100 percent vegan restaurant. It serves mac and cheese, vegan chicken sandwiches and pierogis.

Owner Sara Liu said just because the menu won't have options with ingredients like meat or eggs, everyone can grab a meal they'll enjoy.

"We like to say Parlor City Vegan creates food for the meat and potato masses," Liu said. "We really create American comfort food so anyone can come in and try our food, you don't have to be a vegan."

The restaurant opens Wednesday, October 23.