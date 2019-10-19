ALLIGATOR POINT, Fla. — Nestor made landfall at St. Vincent Island in Franklin County Saturday. Not far away in Alligator Point, residents are dealing with a road that washed away.

Storm surge washed away road on Alligator Point

Wash out traps residents on the barrier island

Officials hope to have a passable road open by tomorrow

RELATED: Officials: EF-2 Tornado Touched Down in Polk County TROPICS: Nestor Longer Tropical, Conditions Quieting Down



According to officials, early Saturday morning Alligator Drive was hit hard by storm surge, causing a washout.

For folks on the other side of the road, there is no other way in or out. There is only one way in and one way out of town in Alligator Point.

Alligator Dr in Franklin County. pic.twitter.com/PEvJLDvrP0 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) October 19, 2019

“Right now they are stuck," said Franklin County Commissioner Bert Boldt. "We are here on site to make sure they will be OK, and all will go well for them. But they were asked to evacuate and it did exactly as we thought. So we are here with emergency people and any help we can be for them."

This is about a 1,250-foot long and 20-foot wide area that needs to be repaired.

According to local leaders they hope to have the road function some time Sunday, with some kind of path for residents to drive in and out.