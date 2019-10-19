MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It’s been in the works for more than five months, but the “Mount Dora Marketplace” is finally open to the public.
- Mount Dora Marketplace finally opens its doors to the public
- Owners now renovating 2nd building to expand to 20 more vendors
- PREVIOUS: Mount Dora Marketplace Finds Home in a Historic Building
Dozens of vendors filled the newly renovated building located in the center of the Mount Dora’s business district.
Customers will be able to try a variety of food items and beer at a micro-brewery.
Vendors say it's an affordable way to start and grow a business.
“Oh, we've been received really great. A lot of people that live nearby Mount Dora, they have been visiting asking about our business,” said Luis Torres, a marketplace vendor.
The owners say they are renovating a second building nearby to expand the market by an additional 20 vendors.