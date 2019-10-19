MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It’s been in the works for more than five months, but the “Mount Dora Marketplace” is finally open to the public.

Mount Dora Marketplace finally opens its doors to the public

Owners now renovating 2nd building to expand to 20 more vendors

Dozens of vendors filled the newly renovated building located in the center of the Mount Dora’s business district.

Customers will be able to try a variety of food items and beer at a micro-brewery.

Vendors say it's an affordable way to start and grow a business.

“Oh, we've been received really great. A lot of people that live nearby Mount Dora, they have been visiting asking about our business,” said Luis Torres, a marketplace vendor.

The owners say they are renovating a second building nearby to expand the market by an additional 20 vendors.​