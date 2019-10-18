KISSIMMEE, Fla. — In body camera video released by the Kissimmee Police Department, Officer Plenio Massiah appears to say, “Now you have no choice but to jump down, right?”

The video shows Massiah pushing a suspect off the roof of a Kissimmee home under the direction of his sergeant Anthony Amada.

KPD body cam video appears to show officer pushing suspect off roof

Deputy Chief says officers shouldn't have gone on roof at all

Incident to be used in trainings to prevent situation, says Deputy Chief

Get more Osceola County coverage

“Push him off,” said Sgt. Amada in the video. Once he landed on the ground, it appeared that Sergeant Amada tased him.

It was a nine and a half foot fall but the suspect, an 18-year-old man was uninjured.

The 18-year-old is accused of taking his ex-girlfriend’s car and refusing to return it. When police showed up at the home, they say he ran upstairs and onto the roof.

Spectrum News 13’s Stephanie Bechara sat down with KPD Deputy Chief Daniel Schad, who said the agency has higher expectations for their sergeants.

“… it’s extremely disappointing and disturbing at the time those decisions were made by that sergeant,” Schad said.

Amada resigned pending termination for another incident. Last year, he was involved in a car chase the Deputy Chief said did not “fit the guidelines.”

“We’ll investigate when we see violations,” Schad added. “We will be thorough, we’re fair, and we highlight our good, and then we train on our mistakes — because we are going to make mistakes.”

The Deputy Chief said Massiah shouldn’t have been on the roof at all and that the situation should have been handled differently.

The internal affairs investigation found Massiah violated the degree of force necessary, and he was suspended for a day.

Schad said this incident will be used during future trainings to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

“We have a program called peer intervention, and we use those videos for officers and employees all throughout the department to get experience on what we can do better to prevent things in the future,” Schad said. “And not make the same mistakes and keep our citizens, our officers and our suspects a little safer.”

The suspect plead guilty to three charges — grand theft auto, resisting an officer without violence, and violating the pretrial release of a domestic violence case.