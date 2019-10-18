ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is still on track to become a tropical or subtropical storm today in the Gulf of Mexico. Nestor is the next name on the 2019 list.

The system is located about 390 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and continues to slowly organize.

Winds are at 40 mph and the system is now moving a little faster, now to the northeast at 14 mph. An increase in forward speed is expected today and tomorrow.

A potential tropical cyclone is designated when systems are expected to become tropical cyclones and impact land areas within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended from the Aucilla River to Yankeetown, Fla.

The following advisories are now in effect:

Tropical Storm Warning for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown, Fla.

Grand Isle, La., to the mouth of the Pearl River

Storm Surge Warning for:

Indian Pass, Fla., to Clearwater, Fla.

On its forecast track, this system will make an approach into the Florida Panhandle early Saturday.

Storm surge of 3 to 5 feet will be possible in the Big Bend area, with 2 to 4 feet of storm surge possible along the North Florida gulf coast.

Tropical storm force winds are also expected across the Panhandle and areas of North Florida.

Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated 6 inch amounts, will be likely as the system moves across northern sections of Florida.

Here in Central Florida, squally weather in anticipated by late tonight and lasting through the day Saturday. Locally heavy rain, gusty wind, and a few severe storms will be possible.

Stay tuned to The Weather Experts for updates.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.