ORLANDO, Fla. — Clouds will increase today leading to a few showers late in the day, but a better chance for rain awaits tonight into Saturday.
Highs today will be confined to around 80 degrees with more clouds overhead.
- Watching the Gulf
- Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 expected to form into Nestor
As low pressure moves northeast across the Gulf of Mexico, our local beach and boating weather will start to deteriorate.
Winds will ramp up tonight into Saturday, warranting a Small Craft Advisory. In the surf zone, expect it to be poor with minor swell traces. Wave heights will run between 1 to 2 feet with a low risk of rip currents.
Low pressure will quickly move onshore to the Florida Panhandle Saturday morning, producing widespread rain ahead of it, particularly on the east side of the storm which will overspread parts of Central Florida.
All of this will lift out by Sunday, providing a drier second half of the weekend. Hurricane season runs through November 30.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Boaters will have fair conditions Friday, with seas 1-2 feet and a light easterly wind. Surfers will find poor conditions, with minor swell traces. The rip current threat will be low for Friday.
