ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief David Hollenbach was arrested Wednesday after being accused of domestic violence battery.

Battalion Chief David Hollenbach accused of domestic battery

OCFR to soon determine status of Hollenbach's employment

Get more Orange County coverage

According to Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson Carrie Proudfit, Hollenbach was arrested off-duty by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Proudfit in a statement said he was charged on “one county of battery/touch or strike (DV).”

Hollenbach was booked into Seminole County Jail, but he has since been released.

He was hired by OCFR in 1999. The department said an administrative hearing will review the nature of Hollenbach’s arrest to decide whether he will stay employed.

No further details were made available by OCFR at the time.