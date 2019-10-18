ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders are asking for input on the best ways to tackle transportation troubles.

People were able to offer their solutions at the Mayor's Transportation Community Town Hall Thursday night.

Pedestrian safety was a common concern. The 2019 Dangerous by Design report ranks the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area at the top of the list of the most dangerous urban areas for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Congestion is a growing issue. Nearly 1,000 residents move to Central Florida every week, and 75 million visitors broke tourism records last year. The population is only predicted to grow.

From adding more LYNX bus routes to increasing SunRail rides, the need for mass transit was another hot topic.

Mayor Jerry Demings is asking voters to consider a one cent sales tax increase in November 2020 to pay for transportation improvements.

"It is projected that 51 percent or better of those who would pay the sales tax would be individuals who don't live here," Demings said. "They are not our permanent residents they are the tourists who are coming here who are impacting our roads."

More town halls are planned in the next couple of months: http://www.ocfl.net/TrafficTransportation/TransportationInitiative/Meetings.aspx#.XajRQJJKiUk

Residents can also fill out transportation surveys online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D2BNPFF

Orange County leaders will take the feedback and develop a plan early next year.