ORLANDO, Fla. — How much can one person love a supermarket?

Sub-themed Publix merchandise

Not the only supermarket with themed items

RELATED: Publix Company Store

Publix has a cult following, particularly in its home state of Florida. Now those fans can wear their affection on their sleeves.

Publix released a new line of clothing and accessories this week on its Publix Company Store website that lets fans pay tribute to the supermarket, and in particular its much-loved subs.

The new gear features shirts, hats and lounge pants with a "PubSub" print, a shirt that touts the popular combo of "Chicken Tender Sub, Sweet Tea & Sprinkle Cookie", and a throw pillow that says "Dreaming of Buy One Get One."

If the new merchandise is a little too on the nose for you, the Publix Company Store has more traditional items for sale in Publix green, from socks and polo shirts to Citizen watches and Brighton travel bags.

Publix is not the only store that sells themed merchandise to the public. Southern supermarket Piggly Wiggly sells merchandise, including an umbrella with pig ears. Popular gas station chain Buc-ee's also has merchandise.