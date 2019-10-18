VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A former New Smyrna Beach High School teach was arrested Thursday after authorities accused her of sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old male student.

Investigation against Megan Parris, 28, began in March

Megan Parris, 28, is charged with having unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

She reportedly turned herself into authorities Thursday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest, following a months-long investigation conducted by Volusia detectives.

The investigation against Parris began in March, said the Sheriff’s Office in a press release. A student reported the alleged sexual misconduct to school officials.

Parris was consequently placed on paid administrative leave. Officials say she hasn’t returned to the classroom since.

She is in custody at Volusia County Branch Jail on $25,000 bond.