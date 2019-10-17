ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 50-year-old Orlando man is accused of touching a child inappropriately at Disney's Magic Kingdom, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office report.

Man, 50, accused of molesting child at Magic Kingdom

James Jones, of Orlando, was arrested

Child said man touched them inappropriately at Ye Old Christmas Shop

James Jones was arrested on a lewd lascivious molestation charge.

The incident reportedly happened Wednesday inside the park's Ye Old Christmas Shop.

A child told their mother that a man, believed to be Jones, touched them inappropriately as he walked by, the Sheriff's Office report said. The mother reported the incident to the park's Guest Relations employees, who notified deputies.

While deputies were searching for Jones, Disney security informed deputies of another child molestation report. According to authorities, someone reported that an older man had inappropriately touched them inappropriately while leaving the pre-show room at the Haunted Mansion.

Disney security located Jones and escorted him to the Magic Kingdom Security Office.

Jones was then placed under arrest.

Deputies said that given the timing of the two molestation reports, Jones is a suspect in the Haunted Mansion incident.