ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking a man they think attacked a woman outside her downtown Orlando home and want your help in finding him.

2 attacks reported to police in downtown Orlando area

Composite sketch released in Lake Eola Heights attack

Police haven't linked 2 attacks but say there are similarities

Police have released a composite sketch of the person thought to commited the attack in the Lake Eola Heights neighborhood about a week ago.

A day later, a person was attacked a few blocks away in the Thornton Park area.

Police say they don’t have enough information to make a solid connection between the two attacks but said there are similarities.

In the Lake Eola Heights attack, investigators say a woman was out walking her dog, and on her way back inside her home, a man tried to push his way in while covering her mouth. The man took off after neighbors heard screaming and came to help.

The next day, a man says he was punched in the face outside of a Thornton Park restaurant.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.