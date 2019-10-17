APOPKA, Fla. — Sister Ann Kendrick and Sister Teresa McElwee are celebrating their birthdays as a Quinceanera next Saturday, October 26 and are inviting the community to join them.

Apopka nuns celebrating their birthdays as a Quinceanera

Sister Kendrick turning 75, Sister McElwee turning 90

Both are influential members of the Apopka community

Kendrick is celebrating her 75th birthday and McElwee will celebrate her 90th birthday — or as they said their quince (15) “times five and times six.”

The nuns are two of the most influential women in the history of Apopka.

The two women moved to Apopka in the 70s from a city outside of Philadelphia in order to provide help for those in need, farmworkers, and immigrants.

They helped establish a clinic and a credit union, helped provide health care for those in need, helped provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants, and provided English classes.

The ‘Quinceaneras del Pueblo’ will be held at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Winter Garden, Florida, and it starts at 8 p.m.​