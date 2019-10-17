ORLANDO, Fla. — Shiloh Baptist Church of Orlando is celebrating 120 years of service to the Parramore community and greater Central Florida.

Shiloh Baptist Church celebrating 120 years of service to Parramore

Church home for many prominent Black leaders in Orlando

MLK Jr. visited Shiloh during a stop where he spoke at Tinker Field

RELATED: Parramore, Once Divided, is Finding Renewed Growth

Get more Orange County coverage

Typically it is pretty quiet along the streets in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood, but crack the front doors of Shiloh Baptist Church, and it’s a chorus of spiritual praise.

Pinkie Sanders has been a member at Shiloh for over 80 years.

“We used to call this the big ‘Shi,’ the big Shiloh, because as long as I could remember people looked up to this church,” Sanders said.

It helped shape her life and break barriers. Sanders started her career as a Sunday school teacher but became the first African American teacher to integrate Hillcrest Elementary in Orange County.

The church and her family were a pillar of strength when racial tensions were high.

“I was the first African American in that school — the first one. And I thank my parents for teaching me love. They taught me how to love so when I walk through that predominantly white school, I was ready for it,” Sanders said.

The current Shiloh Baptist Church building opened in the early 1980s. The church is home to many leaders, like Orlando’s first black Commissioner Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy, one of the first black police officers in Orlando Belvin Perry Sr., his son Judge Belvin Perry Jr., and educator and city commissioner Nap Ford.

His daughter Natalie Ford grew up in the church.

“To still be able to walk through these same doors that I walked through as a teenager for the first time after it was finished is everything,” Natalie said.

Even the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shares a connection with Shiloh Baptist Church. Longtime member Rick Harris remembers King’s visit in the 1960s.

“I was 13 years old. I sat and watched his speech and was always moved by that,” Harris said.

Rev. Derrick Williams is the senior pastor at Shiloh. He says the church's legacy extends far beyond the four walls and into the community.

“The theme of who we were even back when I joined was educate the people — not only the members within our church but seek to do that in the community,” Reverend Derrick Williams said.

A community that has endured decades of change. But the church, a place of refuge, stood constant.

“I do believe Shiloh remaining in the Parramore district here is like a lighthouse in this community to shine the light to draw people to see there is a different way,” Clara Walters said.

Even after 120 years, that light is still shining, guiding members like Pinkie Sanders into the pews of Shiloh Baptist Church for many more Sunday’s to come.

“Praise the Lord and thank him for allowing me to still be here 86 years and see people come and people go, but I’m still here,” Sanders said.

Recently the congregation at Shiloh commemorated 120 years by hosting a week of activities including a special service that featured a guest choir and pastor.