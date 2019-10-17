NATIONWIDE – Are you a Disney fan? How would you like to get paid to watch Disney movies?

Reviews.org has a "dream job" for people who really, really love Disney

Website is looking to pay someone $1,000 to watch Disney movies, TV shows

Reviews.org is looking to pay someone willing to do just that.

The website is offering to pay someone "who really, really loves Disney" to watch 30 Disney movies or TV shows in 30 days on the new Disney+ service once it launches on November 12.

"Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out 'Let It Go'? (Or maybe when you're alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you'd be perfect for the job!"

To apply, interested Disney fans will have to answer a few question and submit a video review of their favorite Disney movie.

If chosen, the Disney fan will receive $1,000, a year-long subscription to Disney+, and a Disney-themed movie watching kit that includes a mouse-themed blanket, Mickey cups and a Pixar popcorn popper.

Reviews.org says it's looking for up to five people.

The deadline to apply is November 7. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

For more information, visit reviews.org.