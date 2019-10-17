WINTER PARK, Fla. — Rev. Bryan Fulwider, a former WMFE radio show cohost and accused of sexually abusing a minor for years, is out of jail.

Fulwider posted his $700,000 bond late Wednesday night, after spending two weeks behind bars at the Orange County Jail.

Fulwider is facing more than 30 counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Authorities believe the alleged abuse happened over a five-year period, from 2005 to 2010, when Fulwider was the senior pastor at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park.

Fulwider's attorney has claimed there is no truth to the charges.

Fulwider co-hosted a popular radio show on WMFE, Friends Talking Faith, where a rabbi, an Imam and a pastor spoke about social and faith-based issues. The show is on indefinite hiatus now.

WMFE is one of Spectrum News 13's media partners. The radio station has no editorial control or financial interest in the show.

Per the conditions of his release on bond, Fulwider cannot leave the state of Florida, must wear a GPS monitor and is banned from having contact with the victim or anyone under age 18.

Fulwider is due back in court on November 27.