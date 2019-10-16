Rudin Management CEO Bill Rudin cutting the ribbon to Dock72 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The real estate company’s first venture outside of Manhattan since its founding nearly a century ago.

“The energy and excitement that’s going on in Brooklyn and in particularly in the Navy Yard was just too good to pass up,“ said William Rudin, CEO of Rudin Management.

It's a novel building: The 16 floors of Dock72 sit on what was a dry dock, with water on three sides and two entrances: one by land and the other by Ferry Service from the East River.

Rudin Management developed the project with Boston Properties and WeWork, the once high-flying workspace-sharing company that's been rocked by turmoil in recent weeks including the resignation of its founding CEO, and reports of thousands of layoffs.

NY1 got an exclusive look inside New York-based WeWork offices in May when it announced its intent to go public a plan that has been shelved for now.

“You may have heard we’ve been in the news lately, not all of it flattering, so it’s great to be among friends,” said Sebastian Gunningham, We Co. Co-CEO.

Co-CEO Sebastian Gunningham didn’t directly address any of the negative news and the company would not let reporters interview its executives. But we were allowed inside Dock72 to see some of the 350 WeWork tenants renting space at work.

Rudin says WeWork occupies a third of the 675 thousand square feet as planned.

“I’m highly confident that the WeWork team will figure out their short term issues and they’ve been great to work with it was their initial vision of this project and we helped fulfill it,” said Rudin.

You may remember WeWork put together a deal to purchase the iconic Lord and Taylor flagship on Fifth Avenue for $850 million. It had planned to move its headquarters there then was reportedly looking for a big tenant, but had problems there too. No word on what's next.