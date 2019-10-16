VIERA, Fla. — A judge in Brevard County threw out the case of a Sebastian police officer charged with animal cruelty in the death of his K-9 partner.

The judge on Thursday acquitted Eric Antosia after defense attorneys asked the judge to dismiss the case on lack of evidence.

Antosia is accused of leaving his K-9 "Diesel" in his police vehicle outside the Indian River Courthouse in Vero Beach on April 28, 2017.

Prosecutors say Antosia was inside for a hearing. The SUV Antosia was using that day was a back-up vehicle, while his regular vehicle was being serviced.

Prosecutors also say the high temperature that day was 88 degrees.  

Cpl. Richie Revis testified he received a distraught call from Antosia.

“He was very distraught, garbled something about a dog," Revis said.

Revis also testified that the vehicle's safety system, designed to alert officers when the interior got too hot, was not on.

The defense argued investigators could not establish a timeline of Diesel's death.​