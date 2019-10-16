ORLANDO, Fla. — Road closures are underway in parts of downtown Orlando for Creative City Project’s Immerse 2019 .

Immerse 2019 taking place in downtown Orlando this weekend

Multiple roads will be closed to accommodate event

Returning for its eighth year, the collaborative art and performance event will take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. along Orange Avenue, Church Street, and Pine Street.

From 10 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed for the event:

Orange Street from Central Boulevard to Anderson Street

Pine Street between Garland Avenue and Court Avenue

Church Street from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue

Eastbound South Street from Boone Avenue to Orange Avenue

Detours will be in place for drivers. City officials also recommended using alternative modes of transportation, including the Lynx bus system, SunRail, and bike share programs.