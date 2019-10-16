United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement that could put an end to a monthlong strike all across the country. The agreement is good news for the hundreds of UAW workers in Rochester.

Factories across the country have been stalled while GM and the union clashed over wages, health care benefits, and the use of temporary workers. But the deal struck Wednesday won’t immediately end the strike of more than 49,000 workers nationwide. They'll likely stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal.

Rochester resident and employee Steve Talbott hopes it really will be all coming to an end soon.

"It’s been hard. Everybody has bills to pay, people have kids in college, you know, we have to put food on the table," he said. "A lot of us weren’t expecting this. I wasn’t. This is the first time we’ve been on strike in Rochester.”

The entire membership across the nation must also vote on the deal before anything is official.

The union president and shop chairman will head to Detroit Wednesday night.