Newburgh police and firefighters listened to a budget presentation proposing several layoffs in both their departments and other departments Tuesday evening.

At the Activity Center, City Manager Joseph Donat appeared solemn. His budget proposals eliminate 14 percent of city police and 15 percent of firefighter staff. That would be between 11 and 13 police officers and between 10 and 12 firefighters.

The budget also proposes sewer fees and property taxes. He says in the past, administrators over estimated revenue and under estimated expenses, and their numbers never worked.

The council was displeased. They have another six weeks to revise the budget and pledged to rearrange it so there would be no more layoffs.

The city manager says the city recently hired a new human resources manager. He says they will begin discussions next week on options other than cuts, but he made clear Tuesday night, there were not many other options.

Prior to the meeting, we spoke with councilmembers, union representatives, and first responders, who say they did not know how bad Newburgh’s financial situation was until now. One of the firefighters in attendance Tuesday night could be laid off for the second time.

Donat says Newburg is one or two major unexpected events away from bankruptcy. Firefighters are shocked.

“It stinks,” said Matthew Kneeter, Newburgh firefighter.

Kneeter was laid off in July 2018 and then rehired this past January — along with five other firefighters — because the city got a $1.5 million federal grant. Yet, this past weekend, Donat told the firefighters union president those firefighters might be laid off again.

“Knowing, the guys I was with last year, we all went to the fire academy together. We are close. It’s not good,” Kneeter said.

Acting Chief for the Newburgh Fire Department, Terry Ahlers, says he never saw this coming.

“With building permits and everything being up, I really thought things were getting better and at the end of this grant we would be okay,” Ahlers said.

Ahlers says this would not affect response time but definitely would affect service.

“There’s stuff that needs to get done at a fire scene. The fire doesn’t wait. The fire is just going to continue to grow until we have enough people [to handle] it,” Ahlers said.

Councilmembers say they will probably tell administrators to look for other areas to cut. There are going to be many meetings in hearings before we see a final budget.

This Donat's first proposed budget and he says it’s the hardest thing he’s ever had to do.