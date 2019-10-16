HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. -- Several residents in a small sub-development in Lake County no longer want to be a part of the town of Howey-In-The-Hills.

The process is called “de-annexation."

It was the topic of discussion at a heated town hall meeting Monday. Town councilmen, the mayor and several residents expressed their frustrations about what to do with “Venezia”. Residents are split.

"I like that feeling of having a quiet little community," Howey-in-the-Hills resident Roslyn Terhar said. "And now everything is all stirred up and it seems like the community is divided."

Howey town leaders have six months to ratify the petition signatures. Then there could be a referendum for a vote. It's estimated the city could lose between $400,000 and $600,000 a year in tax revenue if the sub-development leaves the city.​