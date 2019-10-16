The ribbon was cut on a more than $8.5 million project in Rome.

The new NYSTEC corporate headquarters is at Otis Street in the Griffiss Business and Technology Park. NYSTEC is a nonprofit technology consulting company employing about 200 people statewide.

"25 years of renting,” said NYSTEC President and CEO Mike Walsh. “This is our first place, we're ribbon cutting and we're happy here. We built it a little bit bigger than we need for ourselves so that we can support community events and technology innovation."

Plans are to double its Rome-based employment in the next three years.