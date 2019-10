The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement.

This could end a month-long strike that brought the automaker’s U.S. factories to a standstill. The deal was hammered out Wednesday but it won’t immediately end the strike by more than 49,000 workers, including around 3,000 in Western New York.

They’re likely to stay on the picket lines at least a few more days until union committees vote on the deal. The entire membership also must vote.

Details of the four-year agreement have yet to be released.

Workers left their jobs early Sept. 16. They wanted a bigger share of GM’s profits, job security and a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers.

The company wanted to reduce labor costs so they’re closer to those paid to U.S. factories run by foreign workers.