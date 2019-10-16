DELAND, Fla. — There’s a new gym in Central Florida that tests anyone's love for adventure.

"The feeling you get of accomplishing something new that you never thought you would accomplish -- it’s so gratifying," said co-owner Michelle Frankel.

For Michelle and her husband Britt Frankel, love and adventure go hand-in-hand — or rather, hand-over-hand, at the new Dynoclimb in DeLand.

"It’s your body, it’s your mind," Britt said describing why he loves climbing. "You’re thinking through what your next move is going to be."

The name "Dyno" is not just a branding opportunity — it's short for "dynamic movement," where climbers move from hole to hole.

"So in a sense, it’s a leap of faith, and that’s pretty much what we did with starting this business. It was a huge leap of faith," Michelle said.

Climbing has been the backbone of their marriage. They met at a climbing gym in the Chicago-area and began to go out.

"We ended up having our first date over there. And literally, she was catching me from that first step, literally, she was catching me from my falls," Britt said.

As they climbed together, they grew together. Eventually, Britt had an important question to ask, and he wrote it down in a series of notes.

"I get this final letter from the front counter saying, 'This is the exact spot you came into my life, will you spend the rest of your life with me?'" Michelle said.

They got married and spent the next five years relocating to Michelle's hometown of DeLand and scoping out a spot to start their next adventure: Dynoclimb.

Like any climb, their journey tested their will.

"It’s literally like an up and down emotion of excitement and happiness, and then frustration," Britt said.

Michelle noted they were tested as a couple, but being able to work through it made them stronger than ever.

“Knowing how to push each other and motivate each other is very key," she said.

Now that business is giving others a chance to embark on their own adventures. And a guy like Britt Frankel would not have gotten here, were it not for his rock.

"Everybody falls," Britt said. "It’s literally how you pick yourself up, and who’s there to help you pick yourself up that really counts when it comes down to it in the end."