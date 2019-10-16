ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heavy cream, wine and butter?

It must be a French recipe.

Welcome to Alsace French Bistro in Tierre Verde, where Executive Chef David Weiss constructs Seafood in a Creamy Blue Cheese Sauce.

Recipe For 2

Ingredients:

8 medium scallops

8 jumbo shrimp

1/2 cup of blue cheese

1/3 cup of white wine – make it a dry one

1 cup of heavy cream

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of Oil

Parsley or green onions for garnish

Preparation:

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and oil.

Sear the scallops and shrimp until they get a nice golden color- this will happen quickly.

Add the white wine, blue cheese and heavy cream.

Bring to a simmer.

Let everything reduce, add seasoning and tomatoes.

Garnish and serve over pasta- we like tagliatelle.

Bon appétit!