ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heavy cream, wine and butter?
It must be a French recipe.
Welcome to Alsace French Bistro in Tierre Verde, where Executive Chef David Weiss constructs Seafood in a Creamy Blue Cheese Sauce.
Recipe For 2
Ingredients:
8 medium scallops
8 jumbo shrimp
1/2 cup of blue cheese
1/3 cup of white wine – make it a dry one
1 cup of heavy cream
8 cherry tomatoes, halved
Salt and black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon of butter
1 tablespoon of Oil
Parsley or green onions for garnish
Preparation:
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and oil.
Sear the scallops and shrimp until they get a nice golden color- this will happen quickly.
Add the white wine, blue cheese and heavy cream.
Bring to a simmer.
Let everything reduce, add seasoning and tomatoes.
Garnish and serve over pasta- we like tagliatelle.
Bon appétit!