APOPKA, Fla. — Northbound lanes of State Road 429 have reopened after officials shut down the road Wednesday afternoon following a brush fire.

The brush fire was reported at near mile marker 30 on SR-429, which is in the southwest area of Apopka.

According to the Apopka Police Department, Apopka Fire extinguished the fire. Orange County Fire Rescue and the Division of Forestry weren't involved, police said.

The size of the fire wasn’t immediately available.