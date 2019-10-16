HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Vaping has become a nationwide issue and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is working to combat the teen vaping crisis.

Ashley Moody to investigate Florida vaping companies

Vaping has become an issue among teens

Over 2 dozen related deaths reported

Many cities and states have issued bans on certain vaping products after more than two dozen deaths were reported.

On Wednesday, Moody spoke at Plant High School and announced an investigation of over 20 vaping companies doing business in Florida.

The investigation is in regard to if the companies are marketing their products toward teenagers. This investigation comes on the heals of a recent report that shows a sharp spike in vaping among Florida high school students.

That report released by the Florida Department of Health showed one in four high school students in the state admitted to vaping and two thirds of young people didn’t even know there is nicotine in vaping products.

During the news conference, Moody said between 8 and 10 middle/high school kids say they have seen online ads for vaping.

Moody said she hopes this investigation reveals who the products were geared toward while preventing the next generation from having to deal with nicotine addiction.

"As a mother, l refuse to sit back and watch while our next generation becomes addicted to another nicotine product," Moody said. "And as attorney general, I refuse to do so."

Moody stopped short of saying if any of the companies had been subpoenaed but did tell me she did ask those companies for information.

"Government must act quickly and with purpose and with urgency any time we see a rapid rise in anything that turns into an addiction," Moody said. "I will not let companies play fast and loose with the precious lives of Florida youth.

"We cannot sit back and let our children be targets for addicts."