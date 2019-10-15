MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Three schools in Mount Dora are on various lock downs due to a suspect search that the Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are conducting in the area, according to Lake County school officials.

Mount Dora High School and Mount Dora Christian Academy are on a modified lock down, which means administrators are limiting movement around the campus.

Mount Dora Middle is on a full lock down, which means no one is being allowed in or out of campus.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle just before noon.

Before deputies made contact with the occupants, the vehicle fled and crashed in Mount Dora, and two people ran off. One was taken into custody soon after, but sheriff's officials were searching for the other person.

