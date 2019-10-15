ST. CLOUD, Fla. — iTeach is a conference meant to give teachers tech tools to better communicate not only with students, but with their own colleagues as well.

St. Cloud High School art teacher Joela Lowe came up with the idea in an effort to integrate more technology in classrooms.

Four-hundred teachers were hands-on about learning programs like Microsoft Team and FlipGrid in digital areas all over the St. Cloud High campus.

Lowe said she herself was hesitant about using technology at the beginning, but now she wants to give other teachers like herself the backbone and skills to get into action.