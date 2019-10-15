ORLANDO, Fla. — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission is holding two days of meetings outside of Orlando.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri chairs commission

He says students with mental health problems not receiving adequate response

The commission will make recommendations to the legislature for more changes in the wake of the Parkland massacre.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is the chairman of the commission.

He complained that potentially dangerous students with mental health problems are not being adequately responded to by the mental health system.

"Where you got a kid Baker Acted 35 times. It’s ridiculous," the sheriff said. "And the system isn’t working."

There was also a lengthy discussion about the issue of a of public safety communications tower needed in Broward County. Commission members were frustrated by how long local government were taking to secure a location for the tower.

"I can assure you that if someone brought that group of decision makers together and said, 'Hey if you don't reach a decision this afternoon some of your family is going to die in the morning,' they would find a solution that afternoon," said Polk County sheriff Grady Judd about the tower issue.