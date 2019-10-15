WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The suspect in two Winter Haven murders and one Tennessee murder — Stanley Eric Mossburg — was taken into custody. Mossburg had been barricaded alone in a house on Avenue C NE near 16th Street NE. 

The Polk County Sheriff's Office had maintained a perimeter overnight in the search for 35-year-old Mossburg.

The perimeter was the area of 15th through 17th Streets NE in Winter Haven.

He is also wanted by Greene County authorities in Tennessee for a first-degree murder charge.

He is also wanted by Greene County authorities in Tennessee for a first-degree murder charge.

Deputies found a truck he was apparently driving hidden behind a home in Winter Haven. The neighborhood was locked down all through the night.

A man came home from work to find Mossburg in his house and his two roommates, a man and woman, dead. Mossburg held the man captive until early this morning when he tried taking off.  

But he didn’t get far - the victims' truck he took off in was found only a block from the murder scene.