WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The suspect in two Winter Haven murders and one Tennessee murder — Stanley Eric Mossburg — was taken into custody. Mossburg had been barricaded alone in a house on Avenue C NE near 16th Street NE.

Suspect in 3 murders taken into custody in Winter Haven

Stanley Eric Mossburg, also known as "Woo Woo" suspected in 2 Polk Co. murders, 1 Tennessee murder

Mossburg taken into custody after overnight search

The Polk County Sheriff's Office had maintained a perimeter overnight in the search for 35-year-old Mossburg.

The perimeter was the area of 15th through 17th Streets NE in Winter Haven.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Pictured: The home where the Winter Haven double-murder suspect was found hiding. It appears swat team picked the home apart, tearing out walls and part of the roof to find him. The latest @BN9 pic.twitter.com/hJf4OHMYDO — Jason Lanning (@Jason_Lanning) October 15, 2019

Deputies were searching for Stanley Eric Mossburg, 35, also known as “Woo Woo.” He’s wanted by deputies for a double homicide Monday evening.

He is also wanted by Greene County authorities in Tennessee for a first-degree murder charge.

The suspect is in custody. He was taken into custody around 5:10 a.m. this morning by PCSO SWAT. He has been barricaded alone in a house on Avenue C NE near 16th Street NE that belongs to an acquaintance of his. He will be booked into the Polk County Jail later this morning. https://t.co/NHj4PSivWM — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) October 15, 2019

Deputies found a truck he was apparently driving hidden behind a home in Winter Haven. The neighborhood was locked down all through the night.

A man came home from work to find Mossburg in his house and his two roommates, a man and woman, dead. Mossburg held the man captive until early this morning when he tried taking off.

But he didn’t get far - the victims' truck he took off in was found only a block from the murder scene.